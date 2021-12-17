MAYFIELD, KY — Despite Friday's rain, organizations are making sure people get the help they need after a tornado tore through west Kentucky one week ago.
The rain didn't stop Kristin Wimsatt from getting help Friday. Her house is still standing, but she says her home has water damage, and the home's columns fell off, so she went to FEMA to get assistance.
“We were lucky enough to still have our home," she said. Wimsatt waited outside the mobile registration center in Mayfield to talk to someone about her home.
It's been a process. She and her family are starting their application for aid. Wimsatt said it hurts to see the destruction left behind from the storm. "It's just so heartbreaking to see everybody that lost everything that they had," she said.
But people like Wimsatt who have damaged or lost property do have hope.
"Bad weather yesterday and today. We still have had people come up with their cars, getting the registration going," said FEMA spokesman Daniel Llargues.
FEMA leaders say registration is what people like Wimsatt can do to move forward.
It's just the next small step they can take at this point.
"I know there's like a bunch of hard times going on right now," said Wimsatt. "We all just need to stick together, come as one."
Canvassers are also going out to neighborhoods to provide help. They're in Muhlenberg, Caldwell, Marshall, Graves and Hopkins counties.
FEMA also announced Friday that its opening additional mobile registration centers to help people start their claims. The new locations will open in the following locations:
- The Joe Creason Community Center at 1600 Park Ave., Benton, KY 42025
- Butler Gymnasium at 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
- Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church at State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
The existing centers are at the following locations:
- First Baptist Church at 960 Industrial Park Rd., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
- The old Walmart location at Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Rd., Mayfield, KY 42066
- The former Sears at Greenwood Mall at 2565 Russellville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104
FEMA says all centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until further notice.
And a warning: Watch out for scams if you're in need of help from FEMA.
One couple we spoke with whose house was destroyed in Marshall County told us that they discovered someone had used their social security number and filed a claim.
FEMA later put a fraud alert on the claim.