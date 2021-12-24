MAYFIELD, KY - Helping even during the holidays.
The tornado two weeks ago shook the Mayfield community, and now, people are stepping up to give back to tornado survivors even on Christmas Eve.
One of the big needs is organizing space for donations.
That may not seem like emotional work but for one woman, helping in big or small ways is a true joy.
Yvette Gomez is waiting for instructions.
She's one of dozens of volunteers who worked Christmas Eve before the crowds arrive to make the Mayfield Graves County Fairgrounds more accessible for those in wheelchairs.
"When you're here for a little while, you kind of see how to better the situation," said Gomez. "For example, aisles that need to be moved, tables that need to be moved. Can we better this, how can we better that. We get feedback."
JJ Adams is helping organize.
She's grateful for how people have stepped up to help out even during the holidays.
"Words cannot express how in awe I am of the people who are sacrificing time with their families to come help us make this better for the future," said Adams.
The site has all kinds of items, including paper towels, diapers and canned goods.
With all these materials, Gomez says they want to utilize what they have to help.
"Whatever help they need," said Gomez. "You know what I'm saying. Like what do you need to make it better. What do you need. Do you need a coat? Do you need some food? The children need toys, even a hug."
Gomez says she may be helping others but she's the one who's blessed.
"It's worth a million," she said. "A million. Because you know me helping I want to make a difference. By me doing this, I feel like I'm making a difference."
There were about 35 volunteers today.
Organizers tell us they're encouraging people to keep donating as this site will most likely stay open for months.
The site wasn't open for donations or for shoppers on Christmas Eve or Christmas day.
The warehouse will be open Monday through Friday starting this upcoming Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.