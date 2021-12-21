MAYFIELD, KY - People nationwide are coming together to help those impacted by the deadly Dec. 10 tornadoes.
Operation Christmas Tuesday took place at Graves County High School, while the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a national nonprofit, distributed items and food in Mayfield plaza.
Taking time to help your fellow man. Operation Christmas Tuesday drew volunteers from all over.
Libby Wilcox and Kadee Van Sant drove across the state to get to Graves County High School.
Wilcox is from Mammoth Cave, while Van Sant is from Louisville.
They say as fellow Kentuckians, it's important to help out.
"Destruction with the trees and metal wrapped around the trees and, it just touched my heart and I need to do something," said Wilcox.
With the tornado's impact on the region, they want to serve in any way they can.
"And you see it on the news and you see all the devastation," said Van Sant. "You're just like, you've gotta be there. You need to help out, do you part."
Organizers are grateful. The National Guard was also there to help.
"This is a great day for, like I said, the people that have been doing this for this whole time," said Tracy Warner the director for Graves County Emergency Management. "This is a great day for us to get out."
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation also launched an event in Mayfield Plaza.
Active duty and retired New York City firefighters had 15,000 gifts to pass out to families impacted by the storms.
Leaders there say they want to make sure people still have hope in their desperate situations.
"You know it's important for these communities to know that they're not forgotten, they're not alone and America cares," said Frank Siller, the CEO and chairman of the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
If you're a tornado survivor in Graves County and need any items or don't have transportation, call the hotline at 270-883-0072.
Monetary donations can be made by check to the Mayfield Graves County Tornado Relief Fund. You can mail it to Independence Bank PO Box 9 Fancy Farm, KY 42039. Donations can also be made to this fund at any Independence Bank location.