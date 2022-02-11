DRESDEN, TN — Debris removal is key in places like Dresden, Tennessee, after a tornado hit the town in December.
Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines say contractors can't go onto private property to clean up debris.
We spoke to the Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn, and he said the city needs peoples' help to clean up the debris from trees and building materials.
It's uncertain whether FEMA will pick up the tab for the cost of cleanup and removal of debris.
Darrell Plunk has lived in Dresden, Tennessee, for eight years. After the storm hit, he doesn't know how much debris he has.
"Oh my god," Plunk said. "I don't know. I mean, I had trees. I had big trees all over this place."
The tornado left Plunk's home in shambles, and now he's trying to figure out how to clean up this debris.
Washburn said right now, he needs residents to help with the cleanup efforts.
FEMA guidelines say cleanup contractors are not allowed to go onto private property to demolish or clean up debris left by the tornado.
Property owners need to move the debris to the roadway as quickly as possible — 15 feet from the edge of the right of way.
"If the individuals will request the demolition, we will see if those good Samaritans would knock down their homes and move it to the street," said Washburn.
Washburn said for those who need the assistance cleaning up, there will be help.
"There are a lot of volunteers. If you've got debris scattered all over your yard and you're unable to clean it up yourself, there are a lot of volunteers that will assist with that," said Washburn.
Through it all, Plunk is thankful he wasn't injured, even though his property is destroyed.
"Thank you, God," said Plunk. "Thank you. It's so grateful. Make you realize that material things don't matter."
There is a city board meeting on the first Monday night of March.
That's when city leaders will discuss whether to offer a bid to the federal government that would let workers remove debris from private property.
Washburn also said people with damaged property will have to contact their insurance provider first. Then, they must apply for FEMA assistance to get federal help with cleanup expenses.