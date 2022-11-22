PADUCAH — Several West Kentucky panelists will gather to discuss regional economic development at December's Power in Partnership breakfast, hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
The breakfast is being held at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention and Expo Center, beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 1. Guests must pre-register for the event by Nov. 28 by clicking here or calling (270) 443-1746. Registration costs $20, unless you have a Power Card.
Each month, the chamber holds a PIP breakfast, allowing guests to learn from powerful speakers as they enjoy a morning meal. According to the chamber, an average of 300 people attend each breakfast.
In December, four experienced panelists from various Western Kentucky organizations will gather to speak about regional development in the western Kentucky area.
In addition to the panelists, Betsy Burkeen will provide an update on the new United Way of Western Kentucky and Sanda Wilson will speak about the upcoming Leadership West Kentucky program.