PADUCAH — With midterm elections right around the corner, it's time to make sure you're vote-ready.
You are going to see many more candidates on your ballot than those that are listed in this article. You'll likely see candidates for mayor, judge executive, city council, state Supreme Courts, schoolboards, and more. If you're tempted to vote straight party — selecting all 'Democrat' or 'Republican' candidates on your ballot — you may want to think twice. City commission, school board, and judicial races in your area may be non-partisan. If you vote 'straight ticket,' you could miss out on voting for these important local candidates.
Remember: when you vote for candidates in local races, you're choosing who you think should work closely and directly with your community. Often times, these are some of the first people you turn to when you have a major problem or concern. Be sure to look into who is running in your county, city, town, or village before you head to the polls.
Below, you'll find a list of key races and state amendments on the ballot in the Local 6 area. It's important to note, this is not an extensive list — it doesn't include candidates running for city council, commission, school board, or several other important local offices. Click on each candidates' name to navigate to their website, if applicable.
Kentucky
Senate
US House of Representatives
Amendment 1: This amendment would give state lawmakers more power, allowing them to call themselves into special sessions or extend regular legislative sessions.
Amendment 2: This amendment will determine the future of abortion rights in Kentucky. The amendment would add a section to the state constitution that eliminates the right to an abortion.
Click here to read more about these two amendments.
Illinois
Governor
Secretary of State
Attorney General
Treasurer
- Mike Frerichs, incumbent (D)
- State Rep. Tom Demmer (R)
Comptroller
- Susan Mendoza, incumbent
- McHenry County Auditor Shannon Teresi
Senate (federal)
- Tammy Duckworth, incumbent (D)
- Kathy Salvi (R)
- Bill Redpath (L)
- Connor Vlakancic (National Union Party, write-in)
- Lowell Martin Seida (write-in)
Amendment 1: Constitutional amendment 1 would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. To learn more about this amendment, click here.
Missouri
Auditor
U.S. Senator
- Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R)
- Trudy Busch Valentine (D)
- Jonathan Dine (L)
- Paul Venable (Constitution Party)
Amendment 1: Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
- allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and
- allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating?
Amendment 3: Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
- remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one;
- require a registration card for personal cultivation with prescribed limits;
- allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged;
- establish a lottery selection process to award licenses and certificates;
- issue equally distributed licenses to each congressional district; and
- impose a six percent tax on the retail price of marijuana to benefit various programs?
Amendment 4: Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December 31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities?
Amendment 5: Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard, which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians?
Constitutional Convention Question: Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the Constitution?
Click here to read the amendments in their entirety and learn what a "yes" or "no" vote means.
Tennessee
Governor
- Bill Lee, incumbent (R)
- Jason Martin (D)
Amendment 1: This amendment would add a new section to article XI of the Tennessee Constitution to make it illegal for any person, corporation, association, or the State of Tennessee or its political subdivisions to deny or attempt to deny employment to any person because of the person’s membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
Amendment 2: This amendment would add to article III, section 12 of the Tennessee Constitution a process for the temporary exercise of the powers and duties of the governor by the Speaker of the Senate—or the Speaker of the House if there is no Speaker of the Senate in office—when the governor is unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office of governor. The amendment also specifies pay, duties, and responsibilities of the speaker if this were to happen.
Amendment 3: This amendment would change the current language in article I, section 33 of the Tennessee Constitution, which says that slavery and involuntary servitude, except as punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of crime, are forever prohibited in this State. The amendment would delete this current language and replace it with the following language: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”
Amendment 4: This amendment would delete article IX, section 1 of the Tennessee Constitution, which prohibits ministers of the gospel and priests of any denomination from holding a seat in either House of the legislature.
These amendment summaries are provided by the Tennessee Secretary of State, Tre Hargett. To read the proposed amendments in their entirety, click here.