PADUCAH -- On Thursday, October 3, a debate will be held in Paducah between Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear.
The debate will be televised LIVE on WPSD Local 6 and is being hosted by the Paducah Chamber of Commerce.
Coverage will start at Noon. You can watch the debate on air or on this page.
Bevin and Beshear will be taking part in more debates later in October. They are:
- October 15th: Televised debate with WKYT and the League of Women Voters in Lexington
- October 26th: Televised debate with WLKY and the League of Women Voters in Louisville
- October 28th: Televised Debate with KET in Lexington
- October 29th: Televised Debate with WLWT and Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights
The election for governor will be held on Tuesday, November 5.
You must be registered by Monday, October 7 to vote in the November election. You can register to vote or update your voter registration by clicking here.