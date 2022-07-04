PADUCAH — "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."
Those iconic words from the Declaration of Independence were read aloud Monday by the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution to celebrate Independence Day.
It's an annual tradition that serves as an educational opportunity.
Monday's event included a flag ceremony and a moment of prayer.
This is the third time the local SAR chapter has done a reading on Independence Day, after the chapter was founded in 2018.