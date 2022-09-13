PADUCAH — Wednesday marks the funeral of one of our own at WPSD Local 6. Former WPSD Sales Account Executive Dee Dee Whittaker died last week at the age of 57.
Whittaker died Sept. 7 at the Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, an obituary from Milner and Orr Funeral Home says.
A Paducah native, Whittaker most recently worked for the Waterways Journal, but has held several positions throughout her career. In addition to her time there and her time at Local 6, Whittaker was a branch manager for the U.S. Bank in downtown Paducah.
She also served her community in a number of ways, holding leadership positions in charitable organizations. Whittaker was a board member for the St. Nicholas Clinic from 2010 to 2015, where she organized the annual Feast for St. Nick fundraiser. She was also a board member for the St. Mary School System from 2010 to 2013, where she served on the education and marketing committees. Whittaker was also a member of the Rotary Club of Paducah, where she served as president from 2018 to 2019. She most recently served on the River Discovery Center Board.
"Perhaps her favorite community accomplishment was competing in Dancing with Our Stars in 2015 and placing in the top three," her obituary says.
A visitation service is being held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
To read the full obituary for Dee Dee Whittaker, visit milnerandorr.com.