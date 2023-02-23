Deep brain stimulation, or DBS, is a type of therapy that delivers small pulses of electricity to the brain. It’s been approved for use in movement disorders, but scientists are looking at the benefits of brain stimulation using DBS to improve memory, mental health, and dozens of other conditions.
With deep brain stimulation, surgeons implant a small wire in the brain. A separate device directs small pulses of electricity into the affected areas. Patients with Parkinson’s and essential tremor can use a remote to control the strength of the signals.
According to the National Parkinson Foundation, the ideal candidate for DBS surgery has Parkinson’s symptoms that interfere with activities of daily living; fluctuations in mobility due to Parkinson’s medications; continued good response to Parkinson’s medications, even if the medication effects may wear off sooner than they have in the past; or a history of several different combinations of Parkinson’s medications while under the supervision of a neurologist specializing in movement disorders.
Researchers think the treatment could be useful for treatment of other disorders, too. They're currently studying brain stimulation for treatment of mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, and OCD, as well as drug and alcohol addiction, obesity, and chronic pain.
Director of the Carolina Center for Neurostimulation at the UNC School of Medicine, Flavio Frohlich, says “Immediately after stimulation, we see change in brain activity and we see improvement in symptoms.”
“The beauty of the type of stimulation that we're studying is essentially we're learning to speak the language of the brain,” he explains. “Meaning we can treat potentially different disease states by adjusting the stimulation to match the specific changes in those brains.”
And in a new study of seniors, researchers at Boston University say participants who received low dose electrical pulses through the scalp for four days did better on memory tests, and those benefits lasted at least a month.
The Boston researchers say the results of their study are early but could have big implications for treating patients with memory and cognition problems. Currently, there are more than 384 clinical trials of brain stimulation listed on the government trial website covering more than two dozen conditions.
Meanwhile, thanks to a trial led at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, a non-invasive ultrasound treatment for Parkinson's has been made broadly available at the University's medical center.
The device is called an Exablate Neuro, and it has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat advanced Parkinson's on one side of the brain.
It's an incisionless, outpatient procedure, performed without the use of anesthesia.