CARBONDALE, IL — An exhibit by a Southern Illinois University Carbondale professor and artist will be featured at a gallery in Carbondale through July 22.
The exhibit, "Deep Roots: From Africa to America" by Najjar Abdul-Musawwir, is on display in the main gallery of Artspace 304 in Carbondale.
The gallery says it will also host a closing reception for the exhibit from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 22.
Artspace 304 says Abdul-Musawwir began creating the "Deep Roots" series after researching the historic importance of the banjo with students in his African American Art History course at SIUC. The exhibit celebrates the banjo as one of Africa's major contributions to American music and culture.
The gallery is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday each week at 304 W. Walnut St. in Carbondale, Illinois.