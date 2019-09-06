MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- Defense lawyers for Gabriel Parker are being given another week to file arguments in a suppression hearing.
Parker's lawyer are arguing that statements made by Parker after his arrest should not be used in his upcoming trial.
His attorneys say his rights were violated during questioning.
Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Foust agreed to the extension. He said it will not harm the time frame of any decision made in the case.
The deadline now is the end of the day on Friday, September 13.
Once the arguments are filed, the prosecution will have until Friday, September 20 to respond.