CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett on Tuesday repeatedly denied he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself for publicity, telling a prosecutor as the trial neared its end that "there was no hoax on my part" and that two brothers who testified against him are "liars."
Lawyers for the former "Empire" actor rested their case shortly after Smollett finished a second day of testimony at the Chicago courthouse on charges he lied to police about the January 2019 attack.
Prosecutors said they had no other witnesses to call, and Judge James Linn scheduled closing arguments for Wednesday.
Smollett, who was calm throughout hours of testimony with his defense attorney Monday, seemed to grow more irritated during his exchanges with prosecutor Dan Webb on Tuesday, at one point telling the veteran prosecutor he doesn't understand the social media app Instagram.
Webb's cross-examination also revealed some inconsistencies in Smollett's testimony, including about whether he sent private messages to confirm the timing of the alleged attack and whether his attackers were white, as police say Smollett told them.
When Webb asked Smollett if he sent private messages regarding the timing of the fake attack to Abimbola Osundairo using the app on the night of the alleged attack, Smollett responded, "There was no fake attack," and denied sending the messages.
After Webb showed Smollett four messages that Smollett sent Abimbola Osundairo that night while the actor was at an airport because his flight home to Chicago was delayed, Smollett told Webb: "If you say so, sir."
In the final message – sent at 12:41 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2019, or about 90 minutes before the alleged attack – Smollett told Osundairo that he had finally made it home. Smollett testified he was sending the messages to arrange a workout session, not a fake attack.
Asked by Webb Tuesday whether he's saying the brothers were his attackers, Smollett replied, "No, I don't know. There's no way for me to know that."
The brothers testified last week the fake attack was Smollett's idea, and that he gave them $100 to buy supplies including a rope to tie a noose around his neck, and directed them to yell racial and gay slurs and "MAGA."
Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report about the alleged attack — one count for each time he gave a report — to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.