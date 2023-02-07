CAIRO, IL — Delays and funding issues surround a major public port project in our region. People are concerned about the project in Cairo, Illinois.
In August of 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $40 million investment for the project.
About two-and-a-half years later, there still hasn't been any progress.
Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza says there are a variety of reasons for that, including wetland mitigation and funding issues.
The Mississippi River surrounds the west side of Cairo, and it could be a huge economic powerhouse for the city if the public port project takes root. But for now, the city remains as is.
Mendoza says she's been to Cairo many times and has talked with people about the project.
"People are excited about the project, but they're also very concerned about it because of the delay it is seeing, trouble ready project get going," Mendoza says. "I think that the people of Cairo historically, unfortunately, have been accustomed to getting things promised to them only to see broken promises."
State Sen. Dale Fowler says there's potential for opportunity if the public port project starts.
The port would create jobs and economic growth.
"This could be the largest economic development project southern Illinois has seen in over 100 years," Fowler says. "The professionals and the barge industry, the port industry, the maritime industry, the professionals even say that upon full development of this port in Cairo could actually be the nation's hub for riverport transportation."
Mendoza says the project would create jobs once it starts.
"When people see the shovels in the ground, that's going to mean jobs for that region. And once the project is finalized, it's going to be a rebirth for that part of the state," Mendoza says.
While officials say they're working hard, people are left to wait.