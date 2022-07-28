GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The next step in tornado recovery in Mayfield has been put on hold.
Bids for the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion are delayed, and it's causing a lot of confusion.
Bids were scheduled to be received July 11 and opened July 18.
Graves County expected to have chosen a contractor by the fiscal court meeting on Monday, July 25, but at that meeting Judge Executive Jesse Perry announced the delay, citing the Federal Emergency Management Agency as one of the reasons for the holdup.
“I don't know how else to say this, but we're still waiting on guidance from the federal government — FEMA — and still waiting through the insurance,” Perry says.
The following day, the Graves County Fiscal Court made a post to Facebook saying, “FEMA put a pause on these two dates to further review the requests.
“While we know everyone is anxiously ready to begin the rebuilding process, these are hurdles and steps we must overcome to get there.”
I contacted FEMA for comment.
Public affairs specialist Johanna Strickland said in part, “FEMA does not review individual bids for demolition of a public assistance project. Graves County would be the appropriate contact for your inquiries.”
I reached out to Perry to get clarification on the issue and what the rebuilding process looks like now.
His office says because of so much red tape, he couldn't answer my questions, and they referred me to Jim Codell Construction Management for more information.
Jim Codell says he'll be in meetings Friday, working on the next steps for the rebuilding project.
He says he wouldn't have any concrete details until the weekend.
We also reached out to the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, the department in charge of the tornado relief funding the rebuilding of the courthouse, and the governor's office to see how this delay affects the rebuilding timeline.
We never received a response.
Perry plans to have more special called meetings as developments happen.
He's OK with having as many as it takes to resolve the issue in a timely manner.