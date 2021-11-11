MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A work zone in place along Blandville Road in McCracken County is expected to continue creating brief delays for drivers though Nov. 19, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The cabinet warned drivers earlier this week that they could expect delays in the work zone area starting Nov. 9, when a contractor began paving and shoulder work along the work zone on Blandville Road/U.S. 62.
KYTC District 1 says the contractor is extended the existing four-lane westward along U.S. 62/Blandville Road that runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce Park entrance.
The work zone is between mile points 7.851 and 8.8 of U.S. 62.
KYTC District 1 says industrial trucks will be hauling dirt along the work zone during the day for about the next week. The cabinet says the contractor's trucks will have to cross travel lanes in the work zone with the help of flaggers. A KYTC spokesman says that's expected to create delays of 2 minutes or more during daylight hours as the trucks haul materials as needed for the construction the new westbound lanes.
The cabinet asks drivers to be alert for flaggers controlling the flow of traffic and to use caution where people and equipment are working along the roadway.
Drivers should know that the work zone has a strict 35 mph speed limit with an enhanced police presence.
The project includes the construction of new bridges across Massac Creek. KYTC says the target completion date for the $7.7 million project is Dec. 1, 2022.