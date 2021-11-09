MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – Drivers traveling along the U.S. 62/Blandville Road work zone in western McCracken County should be prepared to encounter delays starting Tuesday.
A contractor for the KYTC plans to begin paving and shoulder work along the U.S. 62/Blandville Road work zone.
The work zone to extend the existing 4-lanes of U.S. 62/Blandville westward runs from the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection to the McCracken Boulevard traffic signal at the Commerce Park entrance.
Trucks will be hauling asphalt and gravel into the worksite on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. To access the work zone, the trucks will have to cross lane travel with the assistance of flaggers, The trucks are likely to cause delays of two minutes or more during the daylight hours.
Drivers should be alert for flaggers controlling traffic flow through the workzone.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this $7.7 million project, which includes the construction of new bridges across Massac Creek. The target completion date is December 1, 2022.