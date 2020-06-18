McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there is expected to be some extended traffic delays on Thursday and Friday along the work zone of U.S. 62/ Blandville Road in western McCracken County.
This work zone is west of Paducah and runs from mile point 7.8 near the traffic signal at the McCracken Boulevard intersection extending eastward to the KY 998/Olivet Church Road intersection at mile point 8.8.
KYTC says while much of the work has been along the right-of-way with minimal impact of traffic flow, there will be a equipment and supply deliveries planed for Thursday afternoon and during the day on Friday. The equipment and supplies will be off-loaded near the 8.5 mile point near the Massac Creek Bridge within the work zone.
KYTC says some extended delays may be required for these deliveries. Flaggers will control traffic flow during the off-loading process.
KYTC says drivers who want to avoid the expected delays can self-detour on U.S. 62 and KY 305 on Thursday afternoon and during the day Friday.