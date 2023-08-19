PADUCAH - Delivery to mail subscribers of the weekend Paducah Sun, the Mayfield Messenger and The Times Leader has been delayed. An electrical component failure significantly delayed production of the papers. Subscribers to those papers may read the e-edition on each paper's website. We regret the inconvenience.
