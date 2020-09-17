The Delta Regional Authority announced hundreds of thousands of dollars in investments in communities in the Local 6 area Thursday.
The DRA is a federal and state partnership Congress created in 2000 to promote economic development in the lower Mississippi River Delta region and the Alabama Black Belt. The DRA announced more than $4.7 million in investments for Kentucky and $1.6 million in investments for Illinois Thursday.
In Kentucky, investments in the Local 6 area include funding for projects for the Fulton Community Industrial Park, the Trigg County Hospital, and the Paducah nonprofit Sprocket. In Illinois, projects receiving funding in the Local 6 area include a street resurfacing project in Du Quoin, a project at the industrial park in Marion, a water main replacement project in Sesser, improvements at an industrial park building in Carbondale, road improvements in Olmsted and pump replacement at the Cottonwood Slough Levee Pump Station in Cairo.
The DRA provided the following information about each project receiving investment in the Local 6 area:
In Kentucky
— Fulton County Industrial Park project in Fulton, Kentucky: The Fulton County Industrial Development Authority will use DRA funds to improve surface and transportation infrastructure at the Fulton County Industrial Park to improve services to businesses and residents. The DRA says the investment is projected to affect 1,809 families.
DRA Investment: $761,500
Total Investment: $861,500
— Trigg County Hospital construction project in Cadiz, Kentucky: Trigg County Hospital, Inc. will use DRA funds to renovate its medical facility to create additional patient rooms and staff facilities to improve services to residents. This investment is projected to retain five jobs.
DRA Investment: $105,000
Total Investment: $190,200
— Sprocket digital workforce training and employment initiative in Paducah: Sprocket, Inc. will use DRA funds to provide hands-on software engineering training to expand the digital workforce and economy in western Kentucky, the DRA says. The investment is projected to create and retain 21 new jobs and train 120 people.
DRA Investment: $170,650
Total Investment: $770,650
In Illinois
— Division Street Resurfacing and Sidewalk Project in Du Quoin, Illinois: The city of Du Quoin will use funding from the DRA, the Community Infrastructure Fund and States' Economic Development Assistance Program to resurface Division Street between Poplar and Park Street and replace sidewalks. The DRA says the investment is projected to retain 11 jobs.
CIF Investment: $215,903
SEDAP Investment: $5,598
Total DRA Investment: $221,501
— Industrial Park lift station replacement in Marion, Illinois: The city of Marion will use DRA and SEDAP funds to replace a sewage lift station and force main in its industrial park. The DRA says the investment is projected to retain 3,900 jobs and affect 28 families.
DRA Investment: $256,500
Total Investment: $360,000
Total Investment: $245,429
— Main Street water main replacement in Sesser, Illinois: The city of Sesser will use DRA SEDAP funds to replace a water main along Illinois Route 154/Franklin Avenue. The investment is projected to affect 20 families.
DRA Investment: $221,706
Total Investment: $245,656
— Yates Site improvements in Carbondale, Illinois: The Southern Illinois Airport Authority will use DRA SEDAP funds to make surface infrastructure improvements at Industrial Park Building 1 on airport property. The DRA says the investment is projected to create and retain two jobs.
DRA Investment: $161,257
Total Investment: $178,557
— Rough diamond road project in Olmsted, Illinois: The village of Olmsted will use DRA SEDAP funds to make surface infrastructure improvements to East Cedar Street and Mill Road, which are needed to support an increase in heavy truck traffic. The DRA says the investment is projected to retain seven jobs.
DRA Investment: $133,834
Total Investment: $1,648,117
— Cottonwood Slough Levee Pump Station in Cairo, Illinois: The Cairo Drainage and Levee District will use DRA SEDAP funds to replace two pumps in the Cottonwood Slough pump station to improve services to residents and businesses. The DRA says the investment is projected to retain 55 jobs.
DRA Investment: $366,489
Total Investment: $366,489