The Delta Regional Authority on Thursday announced millions of dollars in investments in projects in western Kentucky, southern Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee.
The DRA is a federal-state partnership that works to encourage economic development in the lower Mississippi River Delta region and Alabama Black Belt. On Thursday, the partnership announced $3 million in investments for four infrastructure projects in western Kentucky, roughly $3.4 million for three southern Illinois infrastructure projects, roughly $2.3 million for three Missouri infrastructure projects and roughly $1.7 million for one project in Tennessee.
The west Kentucky investments include:
- A little over $1.77 million to the Paducah McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency, so the JSA can extend the sewer line to the new Barkley Regional Airport terminal. The DRA says the project will also connect 20 homes to public sewer infrastructure, and the investment is expected to retain 25 jobs and train 20 workers. The DRA says the total project cost is about $2 million.
- A little over $1 million to the city of Marion to build a new 1.5 million-gallon-per-day wastewater treatment plant. The DRA says the investment is expected to retain two jobs and affect 1,335 families. The total project cost is estimated at about $19.4 million, the DRA says. The sewer infrastructure project has been going on for the past several years, after the city received an order from the state.
- $58,785 to the Christian County Fiscal Court to help pay for water and electrical upgrades to accommodate an expansion project by Casey Jones Distiller. The DRA says the project is expected to create 12 jobs. The project has a total investment of $58,785, the DRA says, with an additional capital investment of $1.9 million.
- $163,325 to the city of Morganfield for a water treatment plant sludge diversion project. The DRA says the money will be used to install a new pipeline, three manholes and four sluice gates, and the investment is expected to affect 1,959 families. The DRA says the total investment for the project is $191,173.
In an email to Local 6, McCracken County Commissioner Bill Bartleman says the grant for the JSA project was approved after multiple meetings in August with state officials the DRA consults with, and letters seeking support for the grant were sent to the DRA and the Department of Local Government. "Officials of the Beshear administration were helpful and supportive in bringing the grant back to life because it appeared to be either a dead issue or earmarked for funding at a much lower level," Bartleman says in an email to Local 6.
The southern Illinois investments include:
- Roughly $2.7 million to the city of Creal Springs for wastewater treatment plant upgrades that will accommodate sewage discharge from a proposed meat processing plant. The DRA says the investment is projected to create 125 jobs. The partnership says the total investment is a little over $2.9 million, plus an additional capital investment of $20 million.
- $69,874 to Randolph County to upgrade an 100-bed nursing home. The money will be used to create a 50-bed facility and a 50-bed behavioral health care center.
- $699,276 to the city of Sparta to build an access road to commercial truck standards. The DRA says the investment is expected to create 150 jobs and retain 40 jobs. The partnership says the total investment for the project is $775,776, plus more than $12.5 million in additional capital investments.
The Missouri investments include:
- A little over $1 million to the city of Sikeston for a project at the city's business, education and technology park. The DRA says the money will be used to replace existing headworks to handle current and future flows generated by the park and allow for industrial growth there. The DRA says the project is expected to create 36 jobs, retain 50 jobs and affect 3,000 families. The DRA says the total investment for the project is more than $9.4 million.
- $307,000 to the city of Caruthersville to widen Pemiscot County Road 2 miles from the Interstate 55 exit at Hayti/Caruthersville to the entrance to the Pemiscot County port.
- $1 million for industrial park infrastructure improvements in the city of Cabool, which is in Texas County.
The Tennessee investment:
More than $1.78 million to the city of Bells, which is in Crockett County. The money will be used to relocate utilities as part of a larger project involving the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Pictsweet. They're relocating a portion of U.S. 79/State Route 76 to expand Pictsweet's operations. The DRA says the project, which has a total investment of nearly $9 million, is expected to retain 380 jobs.