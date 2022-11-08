LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Morgan McGarvey has won election to a key congressional district in and around Kentucky’s largest city, keeping the Louisville-area 3rd District as the lone Democrat-held House seat in the Bluegrass State.
McGarvey, the minority leader of Democrats in the Kentucky Senate, beat back a challenge Tuesday by Republican businessman Stuart Ray in deeply red Kentucky.
McGarvey was endorsed by outgoing Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth, who has held the Louisville district for eight terms since 2007 but is retiring.
Three House Republicans in Kentucky easily won reelection: Andy Barr, James Comer and Harold “Hal” Rogers, who was elected to a 22nd consecutive term.