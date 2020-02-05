NBC News moderators for the Democratic presidential debate on Feb. 19 will be joined by moderators from Telemundo and the Nevada Independent.
The prime time event will be moderated by NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent and host of MSNBC Live Hallie Jackson, senior correspondent at Noticias Telemundo Vanessa Hauc, and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent.
Hauc is an Emmy-winning journalist and senior correspondent for Noticias Telemundo. She also leads the network’s investigative unit on environmental issues and is the director of Noticias Telemundo Planeta Tierra. In addition, she is the co-founder of Sachamama (“Mother Jungle”), a nonprofit organization educating and empowering Latino communities on climate issues and sustainability.
Ralston is the editor of The Nevada Independent and has been covering politics in Nevada for more than 30 years. He founded the go-to Nevada politics blog, Ralston Reports, in 2012 and has hosted several public affairs programs including Ralston Live on Vegas PBS and Ralston Reports on NBC affiliate KSNV News 3.
The two-hour debate will be held at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas. Participating candidates have not yet been announced. During the debate, candidates will have one minute and 15 seconds for answers and 45 seconds for follow-ups at the moderators’ discretion.
The debate will air on WPSD Local 6 at 8 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Is there an issue you want the moderators to ask the candidates about? You can submit questions for consideration during the debate at NBCNews.com/DebateQuestions until Friday, Feb. 14.
This will be the third Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News and MSNBC this election cycle. The first debate in June 2020, held in Miami, Florida, set viewership records as the most-watched Democratic presidential debate in history with 18.1 million viewers and 9 million livestream views. In November 2019, MSNBC hosted the fifth presidential debate with the first all-female moderator panel of the cycle with Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Kristen Welker and Ashley Parker of the Washington Post.
The Feb. 19 debate will also air on MSNBC, and it will stream live on NBC News NOW on OTT devices, NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News Mobile App, NBC News and MSNBC’s Facebook pages, and online at The Nevada Independent. It will air in Spanish on the cable channel Universo as well as the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and website, and Noticias Telemundo’s Facebook page.