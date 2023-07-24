Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sits for an interview in Versailles, Ky., Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Beshear is pushing back against Republican efforts to cast him as an advocate of gender reassignment surgery for minors. The Democratic governor says in a new ad that his detractors have misrepresented his position. Beshear says he has always opposed such surgeries for minors. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)