WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about U.S. relations with China, at the White House May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump did not take questions regarding the current situation in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd and todays arrest of Derek Chauvin the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for an extended time causing him to die. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)