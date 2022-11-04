PADUCAH — With polls open for no-excuse, in-person early voting on Friday, Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker made a campaign stop in Paducah to vie for votes and encourage folks to head to the polls.
Booker plans to again touch all four corners of Kentucky. One of his stops Friday at Clarence Gaines Street was filled with supporters waiting to greet him and ask questions. Booker spoke on the importance of using the opportunity to vote early.
"Well, Kentucky is a disfranchised state. Its been disproportionately hard to be heard, and so to have even three extra days to vote early , to give flexibility to folks who have to work every day, who have issues with transportation, it's important to help break down barriers in the ballot box," Booker said. "So, I'm encouraging folks to vote early if you can."
Booker supporter Matthew Roberts shared why he's voting for the Democratic candidate.
"I actually just got an uncle who passed away, approximately last month, due to agent orange. He was a medic in Vietnam and unfortunately didn't get his benefits. Still fought every day for it, but he didn't get a thing. We need somebody in office that can change that and help fix and improve that," Roberts said.
Booker also stopped in Hopkinsville and Bowling Green on Friday.
The early voting period continues through Saturday, Nov. 5.
Election Day is Nov. 8.
