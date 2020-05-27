FRANKFORT, KY — A state lawmaker in Kentucky is under fire days after protesters hung an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear outside the Kentucky State Capitol on Sunday.
Wednesday evening, Kentucky House Democratic leaders called on Republican leaders to formally censure GOP Rep. Savannah Maddox over a link to "threats of terrorism."
House Democratic Leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton called for a censure of Maddox, which is a formal expression of disapproval. While Maddox wasn't present for the effigy incident, the Democratic leaders denounced past statements they say encouraged protesters to escalate their tactics.
The democratic leaders also condemned tweets they say Maddox wrote before she became a legislator, which the leaders said were racist, homophobic and intolerant of other religions.
In a statement, the democratic leaders said: “We are asking Rep. Maddox to renounce and apologize for comments she made this month and in tweets years ago. To echo Governor Beshear’s remarks, you cannot fan the flames and then condemn the fire. Rep. Maddox’s words and actions have gone too far, and it is time for the House to make an official stand and declare this is not who we are and that we should not tolerate such hateful rhetoric.”
Maddox recently drew criticism after she posed for a photo with a woman who was giving a hand signal associated with white supremacy. The Courier Journal reports that Maddox drew reproach from members of her own party over that incident.