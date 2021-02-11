Weather Alert

...With ongoing icy road conditions, and the continuation of light wintry precipitation chances, warnings and advisories remain in effect... ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Significant icing on roads continues. Lingering light wintry precipitation may result in additional ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch, mainly for southern portions of western Kentucky. Temperatures will remain below freezing. * WHERE...Along and southeast of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri, northeastward to Henderson, Kentucky, then eastward to Owensboro, Kentucky. * WHEN...The morning hours will be the time period for best additional icing of roads and walkways, due to lingering wintry precipitation. The warning is in effect until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions will continue. Cold temperatures will keep untreated surfaces frozen, and prolonged light wintry precipitation will hinder any daytime improvements as temperatures remain below freezing. Commutes, especially this morning, will be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to the icy roads and continuation of sub freezing temperatures, and forecast of lingering, light wintry precipitation chances, existing dangerous travel conditions will be prolonged. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged as roads are likely to be treacherous. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&