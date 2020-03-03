MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A state Democratic Party spokeswoman says a judge has extended voting hours in Tennessee's second-largest county after four Democratic presidential candidates sued to keep Super Tuesday polls open after tornado damage in the Nashville-area county.
The severe weather damaged more than a dozen voting locations in Davidson County earlier Tuesday.
Tennessee Democratic Party spokeswoman Emily Cupples said a judge in the county ruled that polling locations in the county must be kept open until 8 p.m. local time. Five so-called megasites where anyone in the tornado-stricken county can vote will be open until 10 p.m. under the judge's ruling.
Note: The Associated Press previously reported that all Tennessee polls must extend hours to 10 p.m. This story has been corrected to reflect that polling hours have been extended in Davidson County — not across the whole state. Some locations have been extended to 8 p.m. and others have been extended to 10 p.m.