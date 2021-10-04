Tennessee legislators are considering splitting up the growing city of Nashville into multiple congressional districts, a redistricting plan that would almost certainly doom the sitting Democratic representative and send a Republican to Washington in his place.
"There’s been people who have proposed to split Davidson County, and there have been those who have proposed not to split Davidson County," state House Speaker Cameron Sexton, a Republican, told NBC News. "It’s possible."
Sexton said the maps haven't been drawn yet, and a draft won't be made public until early January. But Democrats, particularly the one whose U.S. House seat could be in danger, have already begun sounding the alarm.
“It’s highly likely they will gerrymander Tennessee and destroy Nashville’s identity and political clout,” Rep. Jim Cooper, the Democratic congressman who has represented Tennessee's 5th District since 2003, said in an interview. "It's a little bit like political looting. If you know that the store is open and nobody's watching, you're going to steal as much as you can."
He recently appeared at a state House hearing on redistricting to publicly plead with legislators to keep Nashville whole. He also said he was lobbying the Republicans who control the process directly in hopes of staving off a redistricting maneuver that could cost him his job and, in his view, hurt the city's future.
The U.S. Constitution requires a census every 10 years. The data is used to redraw congressional districts to represent shifts in population, so that each congressional district includes approximately the same number of people. The process has become deeply political, with both parties vying to use their statehouse advantage to draw maps that will help propel them to control the U.S. House.
Since the last redistricting cycle, Middle Tennessee and Nashville, one of a handful of blue dots in a reliably red state, have boomed. The current 5th Congressional District, which includes all of Davidson County, as well as the more rural Dickson County and parts of Cheatham County, is too big and must be changed. Davidson County is now approximately the right size for a congressional district of its own, but redistricting experts said the city could also be split among the surrounding conservative areas in what's called a "pizza slice" gerrymander. The end result would almost certainly eliminate the city's ability to elect Democrats, these experts said, since its blue voters would be split among several very conservative districts.
Debby Gould, president of the League of Women Voters of Tennessee, said Nashville residents are broadly opposed to splitting the city into different districts. The group has been soliciting public input and advocating for legislators to be transparent about their plans and listen to people's opinions about how the maps should be drawn.
"When you think about all the ways that money flows to the state, including from federal government, including health care issues, including education issues, we have a school district of 86,000 kids," she said in an interview, noting that the city and Davidson consolidated into a single government in 1963. "There are a lot of reasons why you want to have someone be your advocate in Congress with a unified voice, and not feel like we're just one subsection. We, Nashville, are not a subsection of another group."
Sexton argued that not all counties can be kept together and suggested it wasn't always a bad thing to have a city like Nashville split in pieces that are represented by multiple members of Congress.
"If more than one person represents a county, then you have more voice in Washington," he said.
State Rep. Kevin Vaughan, a Republican who will oversee Middle Tennessee’s maps for the House redistricting committee, said that whether the county gets split will fundamentally come down to the population data.
“The numbers will speak for themselves,” he said.
Vaughan said legislators want to draw fair districts — ones that wouldn’t get sued and land them in a lengthy taxpayer-funded lawsuit — but said he wasn’t “predisposed” on how to draw the maps in Nashville.