MAYFIELD, KY — Crews are continuing their work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse, which was severely damaged by an EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10.
Youngblood Excavating and Contracting is tearing down three buildings in downtown Mayfield, including the courthouse, Mayfield Fire Station 1 and the American Legion building. Local 6 talked with one person watching the demolition.
"When that Dec. 10 tornado hit our town, my heart broke when I saw what the storm did to this building right here," Mayfield resident John Shields said. "Man, that's all my memories being torn down."
Plans to rebuild the courthouse have not yet been finalized.
County leaders say they have a timeline of up to three years before it's rebuilt.