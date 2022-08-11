MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
Anaj is a clothing store Graves County native Jana Duffy opened three years ago on the court square in Mayfield.
"I feel like I built it from the ground up in a way, even though it’s been there forever. I put a lot of work into it," says Duffy.
It’s work she'll watch the demolition of in the coming days.
"Bittersweet. I'd like to be up there whenever they take the rest of it down," says Duffy.
Demolition is something Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan says is a necessary step in the rebuilding process.
"It will be sad when the demolitions begins in the next few days, but it'll also be — once we get over the sadness of it — it will be kind of exciting," says O'Nan.
Eight months after the storm, and debris and damaged buildings still line the streets of downtown Mayfield. O'Nan says demolition has to start before any rebuilding can be done. She's urging Mayfield residents to be patient.
As for Anaj, Duffy says she has some ideas.
"I have some plans that I'm keeping under wraps, but I do have plans for the future. I don't know when that will line out. Don't count me out yet," says Duffy.
Broadway between 6th and 8th streets will be closed for approximately 10 days. Demolition is expected to start in the next few days.