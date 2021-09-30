METROPOLIS, IL — The demolition contract for the old Laidlaw building next to Fort Massac State Park has been awarded.
The president of Friends of Fort Massac says demolition will start on Monday, Oct. 18.
The demolition project is expected to take four to six weeks.
In it's place, the plan is to build the Massac Village, a representation of an 1800s village.
Once it's built, the Friends of Fort Massac will turn it over to the state park.
For more information about the Friends of Fort Massac, visit the group's Facebook page.