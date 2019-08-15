BROOKPORT, IL — Ray Cook has lived in Brookport, Illinois, practically his entire life. With Lock and Dam 52 coming down, he's reminiscing about times he spent as a child watching it in action.
"You could always go down to the Lock and Dam, and they had picnic tables down there. You could sit at and watch the traffic go through if there was any," says Cook.
Those days of going to see Lock and Dam 52 are over, as crews work to demolish it.
"Right now, we're blasting and breaking out caps — cell caps, which is the concrete in the sheet pile cells and processing to get ready for our third blast," says Bill Gilmour.
Gilmour is with the Army Corps of Engineers. He says it took them a while to get started because of the high river levels.
"This year we lost a lot of time because of the high water and the floods, but we're hoping Mother Nature gives us a little extra time this winter to keep it going," says Gilmour.
During blasting, river traffic is being stopped around the demolition site, so crews can safely blast parts of the dam they need. Gilmour says so far, all blasting is going well. Even when blasting isn't happening, Gilmour says boaters should slow down.
"We have people working on barges, and all those wakes cause barges to move back and forth. We'll have divers in the water. We'll have divers coming up in the water in the next few months, and that just creates more difficulty for divers with all that wake," says Gilmour.
Cook says it's bittersweet to say goodbye to the old piece of history, but he understands why it's not needed anymore.
"It needs to go, because it couldn't get the traffic through it," says Cook.
The Army Corps of Engineers hopes to do another round of blasting later this week. The completion of the demolition is scheduled for December 2020.
