The demolition process has begun for a Marshall County fire station that was damaged during the Dec. 10 tornado, according to the East Marshall Fire District Facebook page.
The fire station, located on Moors Camp Highway in Gilbertsville, was deemed a total loss by the insurance company due to structural damage caused by the tornado.
According to the fire district, crews have been operating out of station 2, which is located on Big Bear Highway in Benton. The fire district says using only one station has increased response times.
The insurance company for East Marshall Fire Protection District will cover all expenses for a temporary building.
Construction of the temporary building is expected to begin Monday and be completed by the end of the week. The fire district expects response times to be greatly reduced when the temporary building is operational.