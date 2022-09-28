CARBONDALE, IL — A frightful event is creeping to Carbondale's Varsity Center for the Arts this October 8: DemonCon.
The event- which starts with a Zombie Walk- will also feature a musical and live screenings of short independent films and a vendor alley, where attendees can find handmade jewelry, art, crafts, comics, videos, games, toys, and pop culture items.
According to a Tuesday release, DemonCon organizers received a variety of film entries from across the U.S. and 9 countries in total. They say they've picked 10 to show at the convention, including everything from horror-comedy to slasher gore.
The festival is presented by Mike Ricci of Mike's Music and Out of Tune Productions, the release says, in collaboration with the Varsity Center for the Arts, Jackson County Stage Company, and Chaotic Order Productions. DemonCon and the Zombie Walk are free and open to the public.
In a statement included in the release, Ricci explained why he was drawn to this project, stating: "I've been making short films for several years now. I'm a horror buff, and I've always loved the Evil Dead franchise, so when my friend, who's on the Stage Company and Varsity boards, said they were doing Evil Dead: The Musical, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to collaborate."
The Zombie Walk is reportedly being organized by Jess Nicole, who organized Carbondale's Zombie Walks from 2010 to 2018. Attendees wishing to take part in the walk are encouraged to wear costumes. Professional makeup artists will be available for a small fee as well. Participants can begin meeting at noon and the walk- which runs from Gaia House to the Varsity Center for the Arts- will begin at 2 p.m.
The day's events run from noon to 6 p.m. on October 8.
Demon Con schedule of events
|Time
|Event
|12 p.m.
|Zombie Walk meet-up at Gaia House
|Vendor alley opens
|2 p.m.
|Zombie Walk begins
|3 p.m.
|Zombie Walk Ends
|Cosplay/Costume Costume begins
|Film Screenings begin
|6 p.m.
|Demon Con ends
According to the release, DemonCon is part of the Zombies Rising series of events, which includes the Evil Dead Pub Crawl and Zombies Rising Variety and Drag Show. Evil Dead: The Musical is presented by the Jackson County Stage Company and Chaotic Order Productions. Full a full list of showtimes and to purchase tickets, click here.
If DemonCon doesn't sound like the event for you, click this link to see what other spooky events are happening in Carbondale this month.