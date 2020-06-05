BENTON, KY— More than 100 demonstrators gathered in downtown Benton on Friday evening to protest against racial inequality.
The protest was organized by Hope and Dwaylon Davis.
"After going to protests in Paducah and then the vigil in Murray, it was just something that laid heavy on my heart so my wife and I decided to put this together," Dwaylon said.
Dwaylon and Hope said they wanted to speak out in response to the recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and hopefully start a good conversation.
"I want to get people talking as far as their view points because the more we can dialogue with each other and understand each other a lot of these situations will probably cease to exist," Dwaylon said.
The demonstrators protesting against racial inequality weren't the only ones out letting their voices be heard. A group of second amendment advocates were just a few blocks down the road. They say they were there to protect the downtown buildings from any potential looting, and to stand with the protesters.
"I just want everybody to stay safe," Mac Travis said. "I don’t want protesters getting hurt and I don’t want the community to get hurt either I just want to be out here for peoples rights and keep people safe."
Both sides remained peaceful, but law enforcement was prepared for anything.
"We hope for the best," Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire said. "Obviously we are preparing for the worst that would happen. That would be silly for us not to but we are 100 percent expecting a peaceful protest for two hours."
McGuire said their jobs as law enforcement is to protect the protesters and their rights.
"Everyone regardless of the reasoning, regardless of the cause has a right to protest, so we want to make them as comfortable as possible and make them feel safe as well," McGuire said. "You know our job is to not just protect folks from maybe a few bad apples in the protesters group, but it's also to protect the protesters from a few bad apples maybe even in our community."
The protest began and ended peacefully. The demonstration coincided with Breonna Taylor's birthday.