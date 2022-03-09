WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders have abandoned plans for a fresh infusion of $15.6 billion for battling the COVID pandemic. That clears the way for House debate and passage of a vast government spending bill that is anchored by aid for Ukraine and European allies.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that the COVID-19 spending would be removed the package after rank-and-file lawmakers objected that it would be paid for, in part, by cutting previously approved pandemic assistance to their states.
Pelosi says Congress "must proceed" with the government-wide $1.5 trillion legislation because of the urgency of helping Ukraine and the bill's spending for other programs.
More details: https://bit.ly/3pV4hYj