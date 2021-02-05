CALLOWAY & MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Two local attorneys have been recognized as recipients of Kentucky's 2020 Outstanding Prosecutor Awards.
Dennis Foust, Commonwealth's Attorney for the 42nd Judicial Circuit, covering Calloway and Marshall Counties; and Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall, were two of four attorneys selected for their exemplary service to the citizens of Kentucky and the Unified Prosecutorial System.
Attorney General Cameron visited Marshall County Wednesday to present Dennis Foust and Jason Darnall with their awards.
“I am honored to receive the Outstanding Commonwealth’s Attorney award for 2020,” said Foust. “However, credit for this goes to the efforts of our entire team, beginning with my staff and including Outstanding County Attorney Jason Darnall and his staff. They are what allowed and continue to allow our offices to work effectively and efficiently. The support of the Attorney General and his office also make it possible for us to do our jobs in a manner which hopefully will serve our communities and our state well.”
"I am humbled to receive this award and want to thank General Cameron and his staff once again for this great honor,” said Darnall. “No one person is an island, and such is true in criminal prosecution. I have been fortunate over the years to have worked alongside many great people who go the extra mile to make sure justice is served. Also, we could not do our job in the courtroom without the help of the entire law enforcement community. It takes teamwork to make it all run, and I'm thrilled to be able play my role."
Each year, the Office of the Attorney General selects two Commonwealth's and two County Attorneys as recipients of Kentucky's Outstanding Prosecutor Awards based on their years of service to their community, work to assist other prosecutors, and willingness to cover cases posing a conflict for other counties or districts.
In addition to Foust and Darnall, Attorney General Cameron presented the awards to:
- Nicholas County Attorney Dawn Letcher
- Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 22nd Judicial Circuit, Lou Anna Red Corn, covering Fayette County
“Kentucky’s prosecutors play a vital role in protecting our communities, and the 2020 recipients of Kentucky’s Outstanding Prosecutor Awards have dedicated themselves to bettering their communities by upholding the law and pursuing justice,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “I am grateful for the valuable contributions they make, day in and day out, to improve public safety outcomes for the men, women, and children in their circuits and counties.”