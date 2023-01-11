The FAA says flights are beginning to resume across the United States following an overnight Notice to Air Missions outage that caused all domestic departures to be temporarily paused.
Travelers across the United States were impacted Wednesday morning when all U.S. flights were grounded following the technical mishap.
According to the FAA, their Notice to Air Missions system failed. In their latest update, they say they're looking into what caused the issue.
The NOTAM contains "information essential to personnel concerned with flight operations but not known far enough in advance to be publicized by any other means," the FAA's website explains.
Early Wednesday morning, the FAA tweeted about the outage, saying they were working to restore the system.
They ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. EST to "allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information," they explained in a tweet.