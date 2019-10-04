EDDYVILLE, KY — The Kentucky Department of Corrections confirms an inmate died at a state prison in Eddyville Friday morning.
Kentucky Department of Corrections spokeswoman Katherine Williams says the inmate died around 9 a.m. at the Kentucky State Penitentiary, and the coroner and Kentucky State Police were notified.
Williams says there were no signs of foul play, but state police are investigating and an autopsy will be performed.
The inmate's name is not being released to the public pending family notification.