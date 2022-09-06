CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Department of Transportation has approved Contour Airlines to serve as the next service provider for the Cape Girardeau Airport.
Airport staff confirmed to Local 6 that the Department of Transportation approved Contour Airlines to provide Essential Air Service at the airport in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The airport began looking for a new service provider after SkyWest announced in March that it would be leaving 29 airports, including the Cape Girardeau Airport and Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah.
As for when Contour will take over as Cape Girardeau's service provider, the exact date has not yet been announced but is expected sometime in mid-October. After that transition takes place, Contour is expected to provide a 30-seat jet offering two flights a day to Nashville from Cape Girardeau.
The Department of Transportation also recently approved Contour to provide Essential Air Service at Barkley Regional Airport. Starting Dec. 6, Contour will provide Paducah with 12 nonstop round trips per week from Barkley Regional Airport to North Carolina's Charlotte Douglas International Airport in a 30-seat plane.