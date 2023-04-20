MARION, IL — An air service provider currently offering flights out of Paducah and Cape Girardeau now has a deal with another airport in the Local 6 area.
Contour Airlines will provide air service at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Williamson County after the U.S. Department of Transportation issued an order approving Contour's proposed three-year contract, WFCN News reports.
In February, the Williamson County Airport Authority recommended that the DOT approve Concord's proposal, making the recommendation after reviewing the Essential Air Service proposals it received and receiving public input via a community survey.
The three-year contract will provide service to Chicago O'Hare.
WFCN News reports that a 30-seat regional aircraft jet will begin providing flights to Chicago from Marion, Illinois, on Aug. 1.
Contour also provides flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, out of Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah. The company also provides flights to Nashville from Cape Girardeau Airport.
For our previous coverage regarding Contour Airlines, click here.