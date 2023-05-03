LOUISVILLE, KY — Hot grills, ovens, and deep fryers. These are just a few of the dangers two Louisville, Kentucky 10-year-olds may have faced at a McDonalds restaurant they were found to be working in.
According to a Tuesday release from the U.S. Department of Labor, the agency found three franchisees — who collectively own more than 60 McDonald's locations in Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, and Ohio — "employed 305 children to work more than the legally permitted hours and perform tasks prohibited by law for young workers."
The discovery was part of what the D.O.L. calls an "ongoing effort to stop child labor abuses in the Southeast region."
We found #LaborLaw violations at three separate @McDonalds restaurants in the Southeast region, including two 10-year-old workers at a location in Louisville, Kentucky.#ChildLabor #KeepTeenWorkersSafe #WorkersRightshttps://t.co/TGjhoydoAQ— WHD_DOL (@WHD_DOL) May 2, 2023
The two ten years olds working in the Louisville McDonalds were reportedly unpaid — and worked as late as 2 a.m. at times.
The three accused franchisees — Bauer Food, Archways Richwood and Bell Restaurant Group — are facing a combined $212,754 in penalties for the child labor violations, the release explained.
Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils said in a statement included in the release that the agency was seeing an "increase in federal child labor violations," including allowing minors to do dangerous work, operate machinery, or work more hours than they are allowed under federal law.
“Under no circumstances should there ever be a 10-year-old child working in a fast-food kitchen around hot grills, ovens and deep fryers,” Garnett-Civils stated.