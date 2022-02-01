MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Law enforcement officers have apprehended a man suspected of stealing two vehicles in the Farley area, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says.
The sheriff's office says the man stole two vehicles within a 30-minute period Tuesday afternoon.
The man allegedly dumped the second vehicle at the corner of Georgia and Cook streets.
Just minutes after posting to Facebook that deputies were searching for the man — described as a white male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans — the sheriff's office announced in a comment below the post that he was taken into custody.
The sheriff's office has not yet released the suspect's name.