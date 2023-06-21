LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County, Kentucky, sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of burglarizing a local fire department.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says a deputy responded early Saturday morning to a report of a burglary in progress at the Smithland Fire Department.
The suspect had already left the scene by the time the deputy arrived, the sheriff's office says.
But, the sheriff's office says investigators identified 32-year-old Richard James Kyle of Smithland as a suspect, and he was arrested on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office says items were stolen during the burglary, and those items were found in Kyle's home.
Kyle was charged with third-degree burglary and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says deputies were assisted in the investigation by Kentucky Probation and Parole officers.