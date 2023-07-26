A Mayfield, Kentucky, man is charged with wanton endangerment, menacing and resisting arrest after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says he fled from a traffic stop on Wednesday, allegedly leading deputies on a brief chase before he was arrested.
The sheriff's office says a deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Joshua Williams of Mayfield around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Clarks River Road for alleged traffic violations. The sheriff's office claims Williams was uncooperative and "appeared to be under the influence," so the deputy placed a tire deflation device in front of Williams' vehicle to try to prevent him from driving away.
Despite the use of that device, the sheriff's office says Williams did flee the scene, with deputies pursuing his vehicle a short distance to Pugh Road. There, the sheriff's office claims Williams abandoned the vehicle and ran away. A deputy caught Williams, but the sheriff's office claims the man resisted arrest before deputies and police officers eventually took him into custody.
Williams and a deputy were injured. The sheriff's office describes their injuries as "non-incapacitating." Williams was taken to a local hospital, but the sheriff's office says that's because investigators believed he ingested illegal drugs at some point between the traffic stop and his arrest.
In addition to the charges listed above, Williams was charged with driving while intoxicated on the first offense, reckless driving, first-degree, fleeing or evading police in a vehicle, first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, careless driving, possession of methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office says he was also cited for multiple traffic offenses.