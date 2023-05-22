WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A Carbondale, Illinois, man was arrested after the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says he stole a backhoe and drove it to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois, attempting to catch a flight.
It happened on May 18. The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a call for service at the airport in Marion, Illinois. When deputies arrived, they were notified that a backhoe was parked in the airport parking lot that was "suspicious in nature." Moments later, the owner of the backhoe arrived at the airport and said the piece of equipment belonged to his company. The man said the backhoe was parked on a job site at the intersection of Route 13 and Spillway Road. The sheriff's office says the man drove the equipment about 10 miles to get to the airport.
The sheriff's office says airport security camera video shows the man — identified as Timothy J. Baggott of Carbondale — driving the backhoe and parking it in the airport parking lot. Video then shows him walking into the airport lobby, carrying a guitar case.
Baggott is charged with felony theft in excess of $10,000, the sheriff's office says.