LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A Livingston County, Kentucky, man has been arrested after authorities say he physically assaulted a woman in the unincorporated community of Hampton.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Donald Ray Robinson on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
In a Tuesday news release, the sheriff's office says deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on Back Street in Hampton. The victim told deputies Robinson had been arguing with her and then assaulted her. The sheriff's office says deputies found evidence at the scene that backs up what the woman said.
Robinson was arrested at the scene on the fourth-degree assault charge and jailed at the McCracken County Jail.