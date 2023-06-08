MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A La Center, Kentucky, man was arrested on drug trafficking charges in McCracken County on Wednesday after the sheriff's office says a search of his vehicle uncovered methamphetamine and other items associated with illegal drug sales.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says drug unit detectives arrested 33-year-old Jonathan O. Bledsoe of La Center on Wednesday in the parking lot of a business on Benton Road after he allegedly sold methamphetamine to someone.
Detectives searched Bledsoe's vehicle, and the sheriff's office says they found meth, scales, plastic bags and a loaded 9mm handgun. Specifically, the sheriff's office says detectives found a total of 183 grams of crystal meth during the investigation, as well as a small amount of marijuana. Bledsoe has a criminal record that the sheriff's office says prohibits him from possessing guns.
Bledsoe was charged with three counts of firearm-enhanced methamphetamine trafficking, possession of a handgun by a felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as driving without registration plates and without a registration receipt.
He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.